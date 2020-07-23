Bogside icon Paddy Coyle laid to rest

Paddy Coyle was just 13 when the photograph was taken during rioting

The funeral took place in Londonderry yesterday of Paddy Coyle, who was photographed during the Battle of the Bogside over 50 years ago in an image that became one of the most iconic of the Troubles.

Mr Coyle (64) was just 13 years old in August 1969 when he was pictured wearing a gas mask by the late acclaimed photojournalist Clive Limpkin.

Mr Coyle's Requiem Mass was held in St Eugene's Cathedral yesterday morning after which he was interred in the City Cemetery.

As it made its way from the cathedral to the City Cemetery, the cortege stopped briefly in front of a famous mural of Mr Coyle as the masked teenage petrol bomber.

He is survived by his wife Annette and daughter Danielle and by his sisters Rose, Annie, Susie, Jeannie and Marie and brothers Jimmy, Leonard and Joe.