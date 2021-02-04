Bogus cops target Belfast homeowner

Three men wore baseball caps with ‘Police’ written on them

The PSNI are appealing for information after the attack in Newry. (Niall Carson/PA)

Three men pretending to be police officers assaulted a man after forcing their way into a north Belfast property.

The PSNI are appealing for information after the burglary occurred around 5.50pm on Wednesday in Salisbury Gardens.

It was reported that the three men, who were wearing baseball caps with ‘Police’ written on them, knocked on the door of the property.

When the occupant - a man in his 50s - answered the trio pushed past him into the house.

One of the males hit the householder a number of times with an ornament, while another went upstairs.

All three fled when they were spotted by a woman in her 30s who was in the upstairs of the property.

The intruders then made off from the scene at speed in a vehicle, travelling in the direction of Salisbury Avenue.

Police believe the suspects’ car may have come close to colliding with another vehicle at the junction and detectives would be keen to hear from any driver who was in the area, witnesses or anyone with information.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson cautioned people against opening the door to unknown callers, regardless of who they claim to be

“As this incident demonstrates, criminals will use any tactic they can to get you to open your door or let them into your home,” he said. “Always ask any unknown caller for ID.

“Any police officer knocking on your door will be more than happy to show you their identification and let you verify they are who they say.

“If you are ever in doubt about a caller to your home, do not permit the individual or individuals entry and call 101.”