Boho families feel cut adrift by government as floods prevent access to essential services

Locals have no access to essential or emergency services and call on the government to act

Residents living in the remote parish of Boho in Co Fermanagh cannot access their homes after severe flooding struck for the second time this winter.

Sitting seven miles from Enniskillen, the area is a sparsely populated hamlet containing a quaint pub and small convenience store.

The only person in sight yesterday afternoon, a cattle farmer aptly named Damian Farmer, kindly led the way to the worst hit roads.

He has lived in the area for 52 years but never seen flooding this bad. “Over the past 10 years it has gotten gradually worse. Whether it’s to do with climate change or just more rain coming in, I don’t know,” he said.

Flooding in the Boho area usually occurs when water levels in the Sillies River rise after prolonged and heavy rainfall. A trio of named storms in the past week have compounded a perennial problem.

Bypassing a ‘road closed’ sign and travelling along the Sampsonagh Road, Mr Farmer recalls a particularly bad deluge a number of years back. “There was a man who was a stranger to the area.

“He was travelling along the road at night with his two grandchildren and didn’t know the depth of the water. Thankfully a local man spotted the car. When he arrived the man was on the roof with the two children, they could have been drowned. These floods are dangerous.”

At the crest of a hill the full scale of the inundation is visible; vast expanses of what is normally land are now covered in several feet of water.

On the Aghaherrish Road family cars are abandoned outside a barn. They belong to homeowners who can no longer navigate the roads to their properties.

Standing in front of flood water, Joanne McCrory and Charlene Maguire await their daughters’ school bus. “This just seems to be happening more and more frequently. We’re then completely cut off from services, totally isolated, and the road is not passable,” says Ms McCrory.

They are left with no option but to find creative ways to access their houses by using ladders to climb over grass verges and clambering across boggy fields. “We shouldn’t have to do things like that. But you can see yourself that no-one is going to come to offer any support,” Ms McCrory added.

Older people also live in the area, some in need of home care, which they’re deprived of because roads are inaccessible.

Ms Maguire explained that her mother fell on the kitchen floor over the weekend and broke a bone in her arm. “My mum was unable to help herself up from the floor so myself and my sisters had to lift her up; however, we said if we couldn’t get her into hospital we would’ve had to call an ambulance.”

Thankfully, they were able to transport her as the water had subsided at that time.

However, she continued: “If any of our children took sick or if we needed emergency services then they wouldn’t be able to access this area.

“The fire brigade has come out to assess the situation and they are very good. But when the water is at its highest here like it was yesterday morning, the Air Ambulance is the only thing that would get in here.”

Local families fear they could be cut off from essential services for days or even weeks.

They want to see better watercourse management and say it has been years since they saw a government official in the area. They also say that fallen trees which are holding the water back should be cleared from the river.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said officials have in the past considered a flood alleviation scheme for the area, which would involve the diversion of the Sillies River and improve the gradient in this flat and slow flowing river.

But a spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, the costs of these proposals which could run to several millions far outweigh any benefits in terms of flood alleviation that would be gained even if the project was affordable.”

The department said it does however continue to carry out routine watercourse maintenance on the Sillees River, to help ensure that there is no increased risk of flooding in the Boho area.

Maintenance works have commenced and are programmed to be carried out by the end of this financial year. Previous efforts by the department to raise the road level have not been successful due to settlement.

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has criticised the Minister of Infrastructure for not taking flooding in Boho serious enough. She described as “infuriating” the Minister of Infrastructure’s response to her petition on the flooding.

"It claims maintenance work will be carried out 'by the end of the financial year.' This should have been carried out and completed right after the last flooding,” Ms Dolan asserted.

"The letter states 'previous efforts' to raise the road level to 'prevent disruption' have been unsuccessful. I know that and the residents of Boho know it was unsuccessful.

"What must happen now is that more work to raise the road has to take place, with better engineering solutions to ensure this time it is successful.

"And in regard to the flood alleviation scheme 'far outweighing any benefits’, that is simply unacceptable.

"Flood alleviation schemes must be looked at again and further investigated.”