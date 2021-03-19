Bomb alerts: Police probe discoveries in Belfast and Armagh

A beer keg containing what the police described as "an attempt at a crude homemade explosive" has been found in south Armagh.

The device, which is not believed to have been viable, was discovered in Keady on St Patrick's Day.

It was the second recent such alert in the alert, with the PSNI receiving reports of a bang on the nearby Castleblaney Road last Friday.

A beer keg was subsequently removed for examination.

Elsewhere, the force is investigating the discovery of what it described as a "possible timing unit" following an investigation on the Connswater Greenway yesterday morning.

It was found in the vicinity of Woodcot Avenue, close to a popular stretch of the walking trail, which cuts through the east of the city.

Officers launched searches in the area after members of the public discovered the suspicious object.

A spokesperson for the PSNI explained: "Police carried out a number of searches on the greenway in the vicinity of Woodcot Avenue in Belfast after a suspicious object was recovered from the water.

"The object, described as a possible timing unit, was found by members of the public and subsequently seized by police for examination."