'Bomb scare' at Northern Ireland school

The DUP has condemned a "bomb scare" at a Co Antrim school.

Police dealt with an incident at Larne High School at Sallagh Park on Monday afternoon.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the incident was a hoax.

"Glad that all children are safe," he tweeted.

"The PSNI are to be commended and have now declared that this was a hoax. The person/people behind this are a disgrace."

DUP councillor Paul Reid added: "I totally condemn the bomb scare at Larne High school.

"This only serves to upset pupils and staff at the school. Especially those working towards exams.

"Sadly there are those who want to cause upset by attacking places of worship, war Memorials, morals and now schools."

The school sent a text message to parents informing them police are investigating an incident in the grounds and all children were safe.

“This ongoing incident at school is being dealt with by the PSNI. Parents are requested to not attend school grounds. Pupils are safe in classrooms," the message said.

Moyle Primary School and Nursery - which is beside the school - said it was operating as usual.

Meanwhile, the Larne Times has reported "threatening letters" were sent to Larne and Inver Primary School.

Principal Kirk Patterson said two anonymous, threatening letters were received on Monday morning and police called as a precaution.

“At no stage was anyone in any danger and the issue has now been dealt with in line with school and PSNI procedures," he said.

Inspector Aaron Brown said: “The first report made to us shortly after 9:15am was a device had been left in the vicinity of a school on Glynn Road, while the second report, made at 12:07pm, was that a device had been left in the vicinity of a school on Sallagh Park.

“Police conducted searches however, no device was located. No roads were closed and no homes or businesses were evacuated.

“An investigation is underway, and I am appealing to anyone who has information about either of these incidents to call us on 101, and quote reference numbers 431 or 783 of 24/02/20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," he said.

“We believe, at this time, both reports to be hoaxes, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we will not take chances. We will aim to keep any disruption to a minimum, but our priority is keeping people safe and we will not take any chances.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant. To the local community, and to people travelling through the area, if you come across anything suspicious, or that looks out of the ordinary, do not touch it and please contact us immediately on 101.”