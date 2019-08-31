Bomb scare forces Co Antrim residents out of homes

Police and Army at the scene of a suspect pipe bomb at a home on Fair Hill Street Armoy in County Antrim on Saturday morning. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Armoy residents were forced from their homes in the early hours of Saturday morning because of a security alert.

A suspicious object found in the Fair Hill Street of the town at around 5am was later declared a hoax after the Army attended the scene.

The object has been taken away for further examination and residents allowed to return to their homes.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “I want to thank the community for their co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 298 of 31/08/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”