Bomb threat at Co Armagh hotel a ‘hoax’, say police

The PSNI said ‘extensive searches’ were carried out in the area.

An email sent to a number of media outlets claiming explosive devices had been left in a Co Armagh hotel has been declared a ‘hoax’ by the PSNI.

The message carried the subject line ‘bomb warning’ and claimed a number of improvised explosive devices had been left at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, who also received the email.

Police carried out searches after being notified about the claim, but later declared the threat a ‘hoax’.

"Police are treating a report that a device had been left at a hotel in the Upper Church Lane area of Portadown on Thursday, March 30 as a hoax,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Following the report, which was received at 6.45pm, extensive searches were carried out in the area. Nothing was found and enquiries are ongoing.”