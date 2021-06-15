Bonfire group offers ‘thermal deflectors’ to help safeguard nearby homes

Moygashel association says move will give residents ‘peace of mind’

A Northern Ireland bonfire association is offering residents “thermal protection” for their homes so they are not damaged by next month’s pyre.

The move has been branded “sensible” by one councillor, given the current tensions that have resulted in many bonfire groups pulling their support for the PSNI in recent weeks.

Moygashel Bonfire Association (MBA), which is constructing a huge bonfire on waste ground near a housing estate in the village outside Dungannon, said “customised thermal deflectors” would be fitted on windows by qualified tradesmen.

Bonfires present hazards to nearby houses, with intense heat from pyres in various areas in recent years causing windows to crack, roofs to set alight and firefighters having to hose down properties.

In a letter to residents, MBA said: “Moygashel Bonfire Association would like to take this opportunity to offer all residents, within a reasonable thermal proximity of the bonfire, heat protection for their windows and property.

“This protection will be in the form of customised thermal deflectors for all vulnerable windows, fitted by a qualified tradesman. MBA views this intervention as a mechanism to reduce the negative effects caused by the annual 11th night celebrations and will allow all local residents to enjoy celebrations without the worry of damage to their property.”

In a statement, MBA added: “The bonfire is the same size as previous years on this site but we feel that it is only right to give local residents peace of mind.”

Back in April, MBA was one of a number of bonfire associations across Northern Ireland that vowed to go ahead with their Eleventh night celebrations — despite Covid restrictions — following the Public Prosecution Service’s decision not to prosecute Sinn Fein members in attendance at IRA man Bobby Storey’s funeral.

Due to perceptions of two-tier policing and anger over the Northern Ireland Protocol, MBA, among others, also declared they will not engage with the PSNI ahead of July 11 — as is usual practice.

In a social media post, MBA said, “attention PSNI — the deal is off”. It said: “After careful consideration and the general feeling among the local community, the bonfire team has made the decision not to engage with the PSNI on any level until confidence within the PUL community towards policing and justice has been restored.”

Dungannon Ulster Unionist councillor Walter Cuddy said the decision by the association not to liaise with the PSNI is “understandable” given the tensions within the unionist community, and its move to provide thermal protection is “sensible”.

“Unionists across the board have been concerned by these issues, which are still unresolved. The thing about the Moygashel bonfire is that the organisers are very progressive and were working with the authorities in previous years without a problem,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“With bonfires, it depends what goes on them and the way the wind blows on the night, so it’s good they’re working with residents. At the end of the day, they want to make it a good night for as many people as possible.

“They did pull their support [for the PSNI] regarding this year’s bonfire, and that’s understandable. Hopefully in time, these issues will be water under the bridge and we can get back to the good work that has been going on.

“Offering residents near the bonfire protection for their properties is sensible, because we’ve had issues in the past where it wasn’t — doors and guttering got melted. No-one wants e that.”