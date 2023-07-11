Bonfire group posts image of Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill on pyre

An image of First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire in Dungannon.

The ‘Loyalist Eastvale Avenue Bonfire Dungannon’ Facebook page posted an image of the pyre with a picture of the Sinn Fein vice president on it.

An earlier post informed attendees a parade will take place at 10.20pm before the bonfire is lit at 10.30pm.

People were urged, “don't miss the beast from the East” and told of a “guest appearance (by) Michelle O'Neill”.

The PSNI said officers are aware of material placed on a bonfire in Eastvale, Dungannon earlier today Tuesday, July 11.

Police are treating this as a “hate crime” and are liaising with community representatives with a view to having the material removed.

Thus far Sinn Féin have reported bonfires as hate crimes in Dungannon, Drumahoe in Derry, Antrim, Fourth River, Westland, Rathcoole, Monkstown and Sandy Row – they all contained either posters or effigies of Sinn Féin representatives or national flags.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said a bonfire in Dungannon should be investigated by the PSNI as a hate crime.

“An effigy of Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire alongside the Irish national flag in Dungannon,” the Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA added.

“This is sectarian hate crime. This isn’t culture in any shape or form.

“No bonfires should be used to promote sectarian hate and bigotry and we need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour across society.

“The PSNI must now investigate this sickening display as a hate crime.

“All political leaders must stand together against these displays and make it clear that they have absolutely no place in this society.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie described the placing of Ms O’Neill’s image on the pyre as “vile and hateful”, adding that it “achieves absolutely nothing”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

While DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Deborah Erskine said: “This is wrong. It detracts from the cultural significance of 11th night bonfires.

"I urge those responsible to remove the effigy & celebrate the 11th night respectfully. Numerous events will be held tonight without burning flags, symbols or effigies, Dungannon should be the same.”

Baptist Minister, Rev Karen Sethuraman, who was a chaplain to two former Belfast Lord Mayors, said she will never be convinced that “burning political image pictures, emblems, effigies, flags etc is culture.”

She added: “It is not. It is nothing but hatred. Surely we are better than this?

“Come on. Time to move forward.”

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson branded the display “disgraceful and completely unacceptable”.

He continued: “The burning of flags, effigies and election posters is not a celebration of culture, it’s promotion of hate. These sectarian displays must end.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown also posted on social media saying his image had appeared on a bonfire “just off the Westlink” in Belfast.

"I hope everyone has a happy, healthy and inclusive celebration,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Bonfires are being ignited in towns and villages to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

Over 160 pyres are due to be lit across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

Some have already been ignited, including the Corcrain bonfire in Portadown. An estimated 3,000 people attended the lighting of the pyre on Monday night.

An effigy of the historical figure Robert Lundy was burned on the huge bonfire, while a fireworks display entertained the crowd.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had encouraged everyone to enjoy the 12th July celebrations peacefully and positively.

“The twelfth will be enjoyed by tens of thousands of participants and spectators alike. Celebrations over the 11th and 12th are part of the cultural fabric of Northern Ireland and for the vast majority of us they are an occasion where families will come together, often travelling home from wherever they now live to enjoy the occasion together.

“I am proud of my culture and my tradition, but I recognise that there are different cultures and traditions within Northern Ireland.

“For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the Glorious Revolution then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations.

“Those don’t include the burning of flags or election posters on a bonfire, but thankfully in the vast majority of cases that does not happen.

"Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines. As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds.”