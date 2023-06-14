Bonfire management discussion not on June agenda at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The Craigyhill bonfire under construction in Larne, Co Antrim (Pic: Aodhan Roberts)

Bonfire management was again not on the agenda at this month’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council after being deferred since January – and there are no more chances for the full council to discuss the issue before the Twelfth.

The council has been criticised for its apparent lack of action following the death of Larne man John Steele, who fell from the Antiville bonfire in the town last July.

There are at least 35 bonfire sites in the borough — which includes Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus — and 19 of those are on council land.

The issue had been listed in April for discussion in confidence when councillors were reminded that the matter had been deferred at a number of recent meetings previously.

But Alliance’s Gerardine Mulvenna proposed that the item be deferred until June’s full council meeting, which was held on Monday. She was seconded by Sinn Fein’s James McKeown.

Bonfires had already been listed on the council agenda in February and March for discussion behind closed doors under ‘legal and confidential matters’, with a report to follow after it was put back in January.

No further full council meetings are scheduled before the Twelfth, although it is understood that there may be workshops for discussions to take place.

Mr Steele, who was in his 30s and a father-of-two, died while helping with the building of the Antiville bonfire on Saturday, July 9.

No bonfire is under construction on this site at present.

Last July, the 202ft bonfire in Larne’s adjacent Craigyhill estate unofficially beat the record for the world’s tallest bonfire.

By Tuesday night, it had reached 160 rows high.

An open letter on a ‘Craigyhill bonfire and cultural’ social media page stated: “We consider ourselves and many others in our cultural tradition expert bonfire builders with a lifetime of experience doing so.

“What we have endeavoured to do from the year-long planning outside of our full-time employment is take every safety precautions imaginable. Now to claim it is without risk would be foolish, but we believe there is no more risk than working on a building site.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council works closely with relevant statutory partners and the community in relation to bonfires throughout the area.

“Council has developed a Cultural Celebrations Working Group with the aim of strengthening partnerships between local community leaders and statutory partners to encourage safe and responsible cultural celebrations.”