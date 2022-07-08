Bonfire set alight prematurely in north Belfast after petrol bomb attack on separate pyre

Firefighters have been called to the scene of a bonfire which was set alight prematurely in north Belfast.

Crews were called to York Street on Friday morning, where they were pictured hosing down a patch of charred land.

It’s not apparent who is responsible for the blaze.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has confirmed one appliance responded to the incident at 9.47am.

“Firefighters dealt with a quantity of bonfire material on fire,” they said.

“Firefighters left the incident at 10.28am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a petrol bomb attack close to the Adam Street bonfire in North Belfast on Thursday evening is being treated as a hate crime.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: "Shortly before 5pm we received a report that a number of youths had gathered in the area and were throwing petrol bombs and bricks in the vicinity of a bonfire in Adam Street.

"A crowd that had gathered was quickly dispersed by police.

"One person has been cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon and will be subject to report to the Public Prosecution Service.

"Police are treating this incident as a hate crime."