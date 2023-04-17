Bono: How Bob Marley inspired iconic concert image from 1998 Agreement referendum campaign

Unionist leader David Trimble, U2's Bono and SDLP's John Hume on stage at the 'Vote Yes' concert in Belfast

Musician Bono has said U2 would only agree to perform at the ‘Vote Yes’ Good Friday Agreement gig in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall if the opposing parties would “shake hands” first.

He also discussed how the famous on-stage meeting between David Trimble and John Hume was inspired by Bob Marley.

Speaking to The Guardian about the concert, which took place just days before the referendum vote on the historic peace deal in 1998, the Dublin-born singer recalled the process in which the rock band agreed to lend their support alongside Downpatrick group Ash.

“You would think there would have been massive support for a peace deal, but the ‘Yes’ vote was starting to falter when everyone agreed to gather that day,” Bono said.

“Bitterness is a hard pill to not swallow. We only agreed to do the yes concert if the two opposing parties would come on stage, shake hands and not speak.

"Asking politicians not to speak at such an event is like asking rock stars to be nuanced."

The concert was the brainchild of David Kerr and Conall McDevitt, who both worked in communications at the time for the UUP and SDLP respectively.

Inspired by music events held across the world to show support for landmark political events, the pair believed a performance from one of the world’s biggest rock bands would help appeal to a younger generation of voters.

The image of Bono holding up the arms of key players in the deal – UUP leader David Trimble and the SDLP’s John Hume – remains one of the most famous photographs associated with the Agreement.

Bono described how he took inspiration from a similar previous incident involving Reggae star Bob Marley, who had headlined the One Love Peace Concert in front of 32,000 people in Kingston, Jamaica in April 1978.

The country was riven by killings and political extremism.

Marley called out to Michael Manley from the People’s National Party and Edward Seaga from the Jamaican Labour Party. They reluctantly made their way to the stage, where Marley held up their arms in unity.

Bono said: “Me holding up the hands of Hume and Trimble was a visual rip from Bob Marley during a peace concert in Kingston, Jamaica, where he held aloft the accusing hands of two bitter rivals, Michael Manley and Edward Seaga. You can always rely on Bob for some poetry.

Bono would later go on to pay tribute to John Hume following his death in 2020 with a bespoke poem which refers to the SDLP politician as a “great leader and great servant.” The verse was read at Hume’s funeral in Derry.

In the wide ranging interview which detailed the preparation of the concert, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern called the performances “a powerful symbol.”

“David Trimble was an opera man, John Hume was a ‘trad’ [traditional Irish music] man. Bono is a rock’n’roller. It was a powerful symbol. There’s a time for everything, and that was the perfect time. It was a great night and music played its part,” he said.