Bono’s claims the IRA targeted the U2 frontman is ‘news to me’, says Gerry Adams

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has said claims the IRA “targeted” U2 lead singer Bono and his wife Ali was “news to me and to anyone else close to republican thinking”.

The claims have been made in Bono’s latest book ‘Surrender’, which is set to be released next month.

Bono recalled Mr Adams saying he “stinks” after it was perceived that “U2’s opposition to paramilitaries [of all kinds] had cost the IRA valuable fundraising in the US”.

The U2 frontman said he was told by special branch officers that his wife, formerly Ali Stewart, was the more likely target.

“I still take that badly,” he wrote.

In his column in this week’s Andersonstown News, Mr Adams also addressed reports that he hates Bono, explaining that he believes hate is a “wasted negative emotion”.

He said: “Bono is also quoted in some news reports claiming that I hate him. Nope, Paul, not me. You must be mixing me up with someone else. I don’t hate anyone. It’s a wasted negative emotion.

"I do detest imperialism – a good old fashioned word. Greed. Cruelty. Unbridled capitalism. War. Poverty. I believe in freedom. Solidarity. Equality. Community. Socialism. The Arts.”

Mr Adams added that while he’s an admirer of the work that Bono has done in highlighting issues of social injustice around the world, his “commentary on the conflict here was shrill, ill-informed and unhelpful”.

“However, you weren’t on your own,” he said.

“You echoed the Irish establishment line. It was the wrong line for decades. A failure of governance and the abandonment of responsibility to lead a process of peace and justice.

“Thankfully that changed. But it took a long time. Despite this some of us got through it all. With or without you.”

In his book, Bono also mentions a discovery in the 1990s that a “famous gangland leader in Dublin had been planning to kidnap [his daughters], that [the gangster’s] people had been casing our houses for several months and developed an elaborate plan”.

He also recalls meeting with powerful figures, writing about Pope John Paul II trying on the singer’s iconic tinted glasses as they discussed debt.

Bono tells how he had to apologise for his anger after “behaving shrilly” as an “overzealous rock star” while with the younger President Bush.

The memoir also explores the band’s rise to power, the impact on Clayton in particular, and Bono’s embarrassment whenever he watches the 1985 Live Aid concert. “There is only one thing that I can see,” he writes. “The mullet.”