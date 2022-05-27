Boojum investigates after photo of distressed Amber Heard placed on tip jar at Belfast store

Popular burrito chain Boojum has said an incident at a Belfast store where a photo of a distressed Amber Heard was placed on its tip jar beside another jar with a smiling Johnny Depp is being investigated.

It's believed the image, which has since been deleted, was taken at the chain's Botanic Avenue store where pictures of the former couple in court were glued to the jars, inviting customers to place a tip in the jar of whomever they supported.

Johnny Depp (58) is suing Amber Heard (36) for $50m (£40m) over a 2018 opinion article she wrote in the Washington Post in which she said she was the victim of abuse. Mr Depp has repeatedly denied her claims and although he wasn't named, his attorneys have said it "incalculably" damaged his career. Ms Heard has countersued her ex-husband for $100m.

Closing arguments for the defamation trial began on Friday, to be followed by jury deliberations.

In a post on Twitter where they addressed the images, a spokesperson for Boojum said: “This should not have happened”.

The photos "have now been removed and discarded”," they said.

The company was “unaware that our store team had put this in place and will be investigating the issue accordingly”, the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, Ms Heard said she felt humiliated and had faced hundreds of daily death threats after testifying at Mr Depp's trial against her.

Speaking on the final day of the trial before closing statements, she said: "Perhaps it's easy to forget, but I am a human being."

Elsewhere, Ron Schnell, who gave evidence at the defamation trial and was introduced as a social media expert, said there were more than a million negative tweets posted about Heard between April 2020 and January 2021.

Meanwhile, on video-focused social media platform TikTok, the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has over 12 billion views, while #JusticeforAmberHeard has fewer than 50 million.