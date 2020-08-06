Book sparks calls for new probe into £435k 'dark money' for DUP

Calls have been made for a fresh investigation into the £435,000 donation the DUP received in the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum.

It comes after the author of a new book claimed that it was "probably the most egregious example of dark money in modern British political history".

Glasgow-based Irish journalist Peter Geoghegan made the statement in Democracy For Sale, which explores the influence of money in politics.

The donation the DUP received came from a body called the Constitutional Research Council.

The only person known to be associated with the group is Scottish Tory and businessman Richard Cook.

However, there is no suggestion that the money had come from him.

The DUP received the donation during the referendum campaign and spent £282,000 of it on an advert in London's Metro newspaper.

A BBC NI Spotlight programme asked questions about whether the DUP incurred joint spending with other EU referendum campaigners but did not declare it under a common plan.

Under Electoral Commission rules, groups are not allowed to work together in order to get around funding limits.

Mr Geoghegan stated that it "remains unclear" how much control the DUP had over the donation and how it was spent.

He added that who was behind the money "remains a mystery".

The Electoral Commission previously closed its investigation into the donation, while the DUP, Vote Leave and Mr Cook insisted that they all abided by the rules.

When asked to respond to Mr Geoghegan's claims, the DUP said: "All donations received by the Democratic Unionist Party are reported in accordance with our legal obligations."

Alliance North Down MP Stephen Farry says there must be transparency over how the Brexit campaigns were funded.

"Brexit was the most critical vote in the UK for decades," said Mr Farry.

"Given its implications, we should know how the campaigns were funded and if there was external influence.

"The authorities have been unable to investigate, with the Government refusing to facilitate greater transparency on donations.

"In parallel, the recent Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee report highlighted a lack of scrutiny around any potential Russian interference in the UK electoral process."