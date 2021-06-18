Boost for Northern Ireland childcare providers with extension to support funds

The education minister Michelle McIlveen has announced an extension to two Covid-19 childcare support funds, in a boost to childcare providers.

More than £30 million has been handed out to the sector up to March 31 since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The industry has been significantly impacted as a result of Executive regulations around coronavirus, preventing providers from opening their businesses due to limits on those who can gather indoors.

According to the minister, the two schemes will open from June 18 for applications from eligible daycare, school-aged childcare settings, childminders, creches and playgroups.

Eligible childcare providers will be able to apply for funding via Early Years – the organisation for young children website.

The extension to the financial support will see a third phase of the fund for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2021 and will see an extension of the Childcare Covid-19 Temporary Closure Fund from April 1 to September 30, 2021.

Ms McIlveen said: “I am pleased to announce a further extension of the financial support available to the childcare sector as we continue to emerge from the pandemic.

“These schemes will supplement approximately £30m of emergency funding which has already been provided to the childcare sector up to March 2021.

“The Covid-19 Childcare Sustainability Fund will provide vital financial support for eligible registered childcare providers who are continuing to incur additional costs while operating within Covid-19 guidance and a reduced demand for services during this recovery phase.

“While the closure of childcare providers remains very low, the Childcare Covid-19 Temporary Closure Fund will minimise the financial impact on childcare providers who have been forced to temporarily suspend their services due to a Covid related incident within their provision.

“The continuation of this funding during these final stages of recovery and easing of restrictions, recognises the vital role that childcare providers play in supporting the economy and supporting families.

“I want to thank the childcare sector for its continued dedication to maintaining services during these challenging times.”