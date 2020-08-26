Border burglary gang includes teen suspected of Tyrone OAP murder bid

Police at the house in Aughnacloy where a pensioner was left for dead after a break-in

A teenage burglar from south Dublin who is suspected of having left a Co Tyrone pensioner for dead during a break-in two years ago is now a top target for the Garda.

He is believed to be in the 'Dirty 30' - the name given to a gang of some of the Republic's most prolific burglars following a spate of cross-border break-ins.

The gang, led by two brothers from south Dublin, is under investigation following an increase in burglaries in recent weeks.

Detectives believe several different crime groups from across the Republic are now working together to target homes on both sides of the border.

Two brothers, who are aged in their early 20s and from the Rathfarnham area of Dublin, have been identified as the leaders of the mob, who are now a prime target for gardai and the PSNI.

Sources have said they are operating a wider criminal network made up of around 30 prolific burglars who are mainly based in the Leinster area.

Criminals linked to the Dirty 30 have previously been investigated for break-ins in Cavan, Monaghan, Tyrone, Armagh and Down.

Several of the raiders have also been arrested by the PSNI or gardai over a cross-border burglary crime wave and it is now feared that they are becoming active again. "They were prolific two to three years ago, and following great cooperation between both police agencies several were charged," a source said.

"However, there has been an increase in recent weeks of burglaries and the fear is that this crew will become even more active with the dark nights getting longer and people return to work."

One of the mob leaders was earlier this year arrested over a crime spree in the south west, and despite Garda objections was granted bail.

The burglary gang also includes a Tallaght teenager suspected of involvement in a break-in which the PSNI is treating as an attempted murder.

An 83-year-old pensioner was left fighting for her life after a gang broke into her home during a series of raids in Aughnacloy in 2018.

Pat Davidson (83) was left critically injured after falling from an upstairs window during the burglary.

She suffered a fractured skull, spine and pelvis when a four-man gang raided her home in a crime that sparked widespread revulsion.

The victim fell from a bedroom window while trying to escape as her house was ransacked by the thugs.

Following cooperation between the PSNI and Garda a number of young Dublin burglars, including the teenage thug, emerged as the chief suspects.

Another key associate of the gang is suspected of fencing stolen high-end jewellery on behalf of the mob.

The 25-year-old, from Tallaght, was previously jailed after being caught trying to pawn almost €100,000 worth of jewellery stolen by the gang.

Gardai in Laois have also identified a volatile local criminal and prolific burglar as being associated with the Dirty 30.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, has been arrested in relation to break-ins in Northern Ireland and has also been investigated for firing shots at gardai in the past.

A source said: "The key members are the two brothers, but they have a wider crime group around them either through criminal association or relatives, which includes some of the country's most prolific burglars.

"They are highly organised and forensically aware, which has made them a particular challenge for both police forces to deal with.

"In some instances they will send up a scout car to watch an area before sending up a different gang to carry out a series of break-ins.

"They have been stopped at times with several different number plates in a vehicle to make it harder for gardai to trace them."

Crime figures for Northern Ireland show burglaries were still occurring frequently during lockdown, with an average of 343 break-ins a month between April and June.

In the Republic there was a 5% drop from last year in the same period, although in recent weeks the Garda has noted a slight increase.