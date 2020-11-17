Border Force seize £700k worth of black market tobacco in Belfast

Border Force has seized more than two tonnes of black market rolling tobacco in Belfast.

The tobacco is estimated to be worth £700,000 in unpaid duty.

It was detected within a shipping container which arrived at Belfast Docks from the Netherlands on Wednesday November 11.

Border Force officers searched the shipment, which was labelled as air filters, and found the tobacco on nine pallets which weighed a total of 2.34 tonnes.

No arrests have been made, but HMRC is investigating the find further.

The operation was conducted under the umbrella of the Northern Ireland Organised Crime Task Force, which includes Border Force, HMRC, the PSNI and other partners.

UK Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp praised the work of Border Force

“This was an outstanding seizure by Border Force, whose efforts have prevented a significant amount of illegal tobacco from reaching our streets and cheating the taxpayer out of hundreds of thousands of pounds which can fund our children’s schooling and the NHS," he said.

“This is not a victimless crime and is often linked with other criminality. Children and young people are key targets for those who peddle illegal tobacco, encouraging them to take up smoking and exposing them to crime.”

Assistant Director of Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC Steve Tracey said the organisation would continue to target those involved in selling black market tobacco.

The black market tobacco seized by Border Force.

“The sale of illegal tobacco will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies. Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £1.9billion a year. This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders," he said.

“We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Border Force officers use hi-tech search equipment to combat immigration crime and detect banned and restricted goods that smugglers attempt to bring into the UK.

In 2019, Border Force protected the Treasury from losing more than £210millon in unpaid duty from black market cigarettes