Border poll comments by Labour’s shadow NI Secretary ‘unhelpful and ill-timed’, says UUP leader

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has said comments by Northern Ireland’s shadow Secretary of State that he would set out “in detail” the criteria for a border poll are “unhelpful and ill-timed”.

Mr Beattie was speaking after Labour’s Peter Kyle said if his party wins the next UK General Election and takes power and, if circumstances show support for a united Ireland vote is visible, he would act according to the Good Friday Agreement and “organise a border poll”.

Mr Kyle was speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme after a week in which the latest Census data showed Catholics outnumbered Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time.

The shadow secretary also confirmed he would support the calling of a Stormont election if power sharing is not restored by the end of October.

Responding, Mr Beattie said the MP’s comments are a “distraction” from the cost-of-living crisis and dealing with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Regrettably Peter Kyle`s comments are a distraction from that and draw political focus away from those immediate challenges,” Mr Beattie said.

"They are unhelpful and ill-timed as they do none of those things. I have already been in touch with Peter Kyle to express my concern. We should be focusing on the here and now.

“The Belfast Agreement was very carefully and astutely written and all politicians should be mindful of the role that Lord Trimble and his colleagues played in its creation. Tinkering around with it will only cause more damage and create further division.”

Mr Kyle disputed that the issue of a border poll is “impacted by either the last election results which put Sinn Fein out on top or the latest census results”.

However, when challenged on what particular criteria he would judge in the circumstance of considering such a poll, the Labour MP was unwilling to give any specifics.

Labour MP Peter Kyle AFP/Getty Images

“The key thing is whether there is a majority for a united Ireland. That crucial aspect of when there is a clear majority... that is a different thing altogether,” he told BBC NI.

“If the circumstances emerge as set out in the Good Friday Agreement, I as Secretary of State would not play games, I would call the border poll.

“The criteria are broadly set out in the Good Friday Agreement. If at any point it does appear likely, we will start to do what is in the treaty which is organising a border poll.

“If I become Secretary of State and it is very clear that those circumstances are emerging, I will set out in detail the criteria.”

Last week it emerged the current Secretary of State would be willing to call an election if there is no Executive in place by October 28.

The institutions at Stormont are not currently functioning as a result of the DUP’s boycott over the Northern Ireland Protocol issue.

Mr Kyle said calling an election would be a “really sad move” and a “sign of abject failure” but said he would support it under the rules.

“Once we have passed legislation and we set the rules for an election, then we really need to stick to those rules in all but extreme circumstances, so yes I really think we should [call an election],” he added.

“It is the job of politicians to solve the problems of residents of voters. It is not the job of voters to solve the problems of politicians.

“We have a small window of opportunity now. We have a new Prime Minister and new Secretary of State and we also have a new Head of State. I think we have a great opportunity to really seize the moment and move forward.”