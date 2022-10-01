Border poll ‘may well be inevitable’, but informed debate needed, Jimmy Nesbitt tells united Ireland event

The audience during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the 3Arena in Dublin. Picture date: Saturday October 1, 2022. PA Photo. The stated aim of Ireland's Future is to promote debate and discussion about what a united Ireland would look like. It is campaigning for a referendum on reunification. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Actor Jimmy Nesbitt has told an event about a potential united Ireland that a border poll “may well be inevitable” - but there needs to be an informed debate about constitutional change first.

He added that a border poll cannot happen “just when the numbers are right”, referring to the landmark census results released recently that show Catholics outnumbering Protestants for the first time in Northern Ireland.

Mr Nesbitt - who is from a unionist background - was speaking during the Ireland’s Future event at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, which saw around 5,000 attendees listen to discussions about Irish reunification.

The event kicked off with a voiceover from Ballymena man Liam Neeson, before the chair of Ireland’s Future - Irish senator Frances Black opened the proceedings stating that those who are trying to stifle the debate about constitutional change are “seeking to shut down legitimate political aspirations”.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill was due to attend the event, but was ill and her colleague Declan Kearney filled in, taking part in a discussion alongside Fianna Fail’s Jim O’Callaghan, Fine Gael’s Neale Richmond, Labour’s Ivana Bacik and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Mr Kearney said Irish unity is about “leaving behind the scars of the past through reconciliation, to create an Ireland worth living in”.

Jim O’Callaghan said “partition was a sectarian solution to a political problem” and a united Ireland is in the best interests of young people living on the island of Ireland and “Brexit has brought that into focus”.

Mr Eastwood said he “does not understand how you can be ambivalent” on the issue of constitutional change and “we need to explain to every single person how a united Ireland would make their daily lives better”.

Neale Richmond added that he wants the debate to be about “Brits in” not “Brits out”. “I want people to know their rights will be protected,” he added.

It wasn’t just politicians who took part in the event, but others including actor Colm Meaney, who said that, for years, the Republic of Ireland has given opponents of a united Ireland “ammunition” through how it handled various issues and how the country was “essentially a theocracy” of a long time, effectively ruled by the Catholic church.

“Perhaps ‘ammunition’ is the wrong word,” he joked.

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the event was a “statement of intent about Ireland’s future”.

“A united Ireland is a noble and legitimate aspiration, and one that I share,” he said, saying when he was growing up in the 80s such an event would have been criticised as divisive, but not today.

Speaking about a potential united Ireland delivering for everyone, both nationalist and unionist, he said: “Our dreams must not become someone else’s nightmare.”

Mr Varadkar said proponents of a united Ireland “need to engage with unionists and the growing number of people who see themselves as Northern Irish… we can’t build a future based on narrow majorities.” The Fine Gael politician was booed by a section of the crowd when he suggested north-south, and east-west, bodies need to be part of a “shared Ireland”.

Penultimate speaker, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the “two states created by partition have failed” and it is the “duty of this generation to fix what is broken”.

“We have many tribes and traditions, but we are but one nation,” she said.

“If we aspire to build our new Ireland as a real home for everyone then that must shape how we deliver healthcare, housing, and public services.

“It must shape how we create good jobs, decent wages, dynamic businesses and how we ensure that workers and families can live good, secure, and prosperous lives.”

Delivering the keynote address, Jimmy Nesbitt spoke of his protestant and unionist upbringing and said he welcomes debate on potential constitutional change, but he feels “any change must be people led and solutions cannot be forced” on people.

“Solutions must emerge from a public discussion of the options for the future constitutional governance of the Island and its relationships with our friends in the rest of the British Isles and in the European Union,” he said.

“Politicians may point to political mandates giving them the power and responsibility to lead but people can only vote for what is in front of them on the ballot paper. I believe that it is time to ask wider society, outside of the ballot box, what way it wants to be governed.

“As a society we need to build on that common ground, explore what a shared island means and let any discussion on future constitutional arrangements emerge. A border poll may well be inevitable but if it is going to happen let it happen after an informed debate and not just when the numbers are right.

“This is my key point. The recent census outcomes are interesting but let’s not see them as definitive.”

He said that the Good Friday Agreement promised that there was going to be a “new future” for these islands, but “that has not happened”.

“There are many who have found the frequent dormancy of Stormont just so unbearable, unpalatable, embarrassing, frankly, and terrible to renege so heavily on what people voted for in 1998,” he said.

The Coleraine man suggested that “maybe the time is right now to explore what a world would look like post-unionism and post-nationalism.”

“I know many northern Protestants are open to this. Among my friends, who are all lads who are Protestants – well, men, we are all in our mid-fifties, I know I don’t look it – they would really consider now what the notion of a new union of Ireland might look like, and I think there’s a lot of people that think that,” he said.

“Me, I am still enough about what a new Union of Ireland would look like. I am certainly very keen on embracing anything in which the relationship between the people in the north is improved, and between north and south and between these islands, and it strikes me that I think a lot more people are coming round to the idea of just even considering themselves Irish.”

In closing, he said: “I’ll leave you with a traditional and appropriate Irish blessing. ‘May you have the hindsight to know where you've been, The foresight to know where you are going, And the insight to know when you have gone too far’,” finishing with the irish phrase for ‘thank you’, “go raibh maith agat”.