Boris Bridge: PM surprised at negativity as SDLP's Colm Eastwood brands plan 'fantasy'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "amazed at the negativity shown," around his major UK connectivity review which is to carry out work on the feasibility of a fixed link between Northern Ireland and GB.

He said the Hendy review would benefit travel across the UK as well as between north and south Ireland.

SDLP leader Colm Eastwood accused Mr Johnson of imposing a "fantasy" on Northern Ireland and against the wishes of its democratically elected leaders during a fiery exchange in the House of Commons.

It comes following a UK Government feasibility study launched into the possibility of building a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The report, by Network Rail boss Sir Peter Hendy, has tasked two experts to lead a "discrete piece of work" to assess the feasibility of a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

Calling it a “fantasy bridge” and saying it could cost up to £33billion, Mr Eastwood accused the PM of “overriding” the devolved institutions.

“The Conservative Party got a grand total of 2,399 votes at the last Assembly election,” Mr Eastwood told the Commons.

“What mandate does he think he has to override the democratically elected people of Northern Ireland to impose a bridge that goes through miles of unexploded munitions and radioactive waste?”

The SDLP leader’s comments come after the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill called the idea of a bridge or tunnel a “pipe dream” and said it was a “smokescreen” for Brexit concerns within the Conservative party.

Mr Johnson stressed the plans in the review would be of “massive benefit” to Northern Ireland.

“As well as better connections East-West within Northern Ireland, which we should be doing - [it will provide] better connections North-South within the island of Ireland,” said the Prime Minister.

“It's a fantastic union connectivity review, he [Colm Eastwood] should appreciate it, it's the way forward and I'm amazed frankly at his negativity."

The DUP has welcomed the proposals for a fixed link between the island - something which the party had in an election manifesto in 2015.