‘Boris’ Burrow’ tunnel train 'could be pulled by unicorns’, says NI Committee chair

Any tunnel built between Great Britain and Northern Ireland would be aimed at easing trading frictions

The chair of the Northern Ireland Select Committee has said a train in any undersea tunnel between here and Great Britain could be pulled by an “inexhaustible herd of unicorns overseen by stern, officious dodos”.

Simon Hoare MP’s response comes after reports a possible tunnel could get the green light as early as March in an effort to unblock trade.

The tunnel - which would be the same length as the one from England to France - would create the first ever fixed link between all four nations of the United Kingdom and would possibly be dubbed 'Boris' Burrow', according to a report in the Sunday Telegraph.

Any new connection could also appease unionists who have expressed displeasure at the way the Government has allowed the European Union to impose new checks on ferry cargo heading to Northern Ireland.

A new study by the chairman of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy will say whether a link between Stranraer in Scotland and Larne in Northern Ireland is workable.

Sir Peter has met with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss findings, which could recommend the Government commissions a feasibility study of the project, with his interim report set to be published within weeks.

However, Conservative MP Mr Hoare blasted the tunnel idea, stating that “Puff the Magic Dragon” could be the inspector.

“Let’s concentrate on making the [Northern Ireland] protocol work and put the hallucinogenics down,” he tweeted.

Mr Hoare added: “Also another ‘minor hurdle’ is the NI railway gauge is an ‘all-Ireland’ gauge which is different to that used in GB. I’m not Brunel but I think this might be a bit of a problem.”

Aodhan Connolly from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium criticised the report and pointed out how long it took the channel tunnel between England and France to be built.

“It took 30 years for the channel tunnel - five from breaking ground,” he tweeted. “There was no munitions dump under the channel.

“There would still be checks unless we have not only dynamic alignment but a legal framework.

“It wouldn't unblock trade, alignment would.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken added: “Can we just have 10% of the multi-billions that it [the tunnel] would cost to fix our infrastructure - oh, and maybe some zero emission ferries (built here) - now that would make more sense (also get rid of the Irish Sea border).”

The SDLP’s Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it would be better for the Prime Minister to focus his efforts less on “Tory glamour projects”.

“With Brexit and Covid the challenges facing communities right across these islands are real,” said the North Belfast MLA.

“Investment is needed to protect businesses, workers, improve our roads, rail and connectivity and to build a better future as we look to recovery.

“It’s time the Prime Minister woke up to that reality, people here simply don’t want a Boris bridge, a Boris burrow - frankly a Boris anything. They want jobs, opportunities, stability and a brighter future.”

On Saturday night DUP MP Sammy Wilson, whose East Antrim seat would host the Northern Ireland end of the tunnel, said: “This kind of project would at least give people in Northern Ireland the belief that the Government was prepared to put in infrastructure and spend money to make sure that we are physically connected.

“The important thing is to make sure that we are economically and constitutionally connected – that is far more important than a physical connection. But nevertheless symbolically it would be very important to hear this message.”