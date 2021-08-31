Boris Johnson acted within legal powers when he signed Withdrawal Agreement, court rules

Boris Johnson acted within his legal powers when he signed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Senior judges rejected claims that the Prime Minister frustrated the will of Parliament when he put pen to the treaty for the UK's departure from the European Union.

Mr Johnson faced a challenge from a border citizen in Northern Ireland who alleged that he never intended to keep to the terms signed in January 2020.

But Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan found no basis for limiting the prerogative powers to ratify the deal.

He said: "We do not consider that the introduction of the relevant clauses of the Bill and the public discussion around them provided any support for the contention that the Prime Minister had behaved unlawfully."

Granted anonymity, the woman who brought the case is a grandmother who expressed concerns about any potential hard border on the island of Ireland.

She fears that Mr Johnson only signed the agreement to ensure the UK's swift exit from the EU.

In November last year, the High Court dismissed her case after finding that the Prime Minister's thinking was not a matter for judicial scrutiny.

Appealing that determination, the woman's lawyers claimed Mr Johnson "fraudulently" acted in bad faith.

It was contended that he had prevented democratic scrutiny and accountability by denying Parliament the opportunity of considering and ratifying the intended departure terms.

Counsel for the Prime Minister responded that the UK exited in line with the Withdrawal Agreement and with full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The challenge was also both academic and out of time, according to the Government's submissions.

Ruling on the appeal, Sir Declan said imposing a condition on the exercise of the power to ratify a treaty would be "a direct interference with the constitutional right of a member of Parliament to raise matters in Parliament at a time and in circumstances of their choosing".

He added: "There is no proper basis for inferring that such a limitation should be imposed on the exercise of the prerogative power to ratify any treaty by any Minister."

Referring to proposed legislation which may go against the UK's international treaty obligations, the Lord Chief Justice said that was a matter for Parliament.

"Whether or not the proposal is accepted, there is no basis for contending that the introduction of the proposal frustrates the will of Parliament," he held.

Dismissing the challenge, Sir Declan concluded: "The application is substantially out of time and raises no legal matter requiring an extension of time."