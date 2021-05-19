Boris Johnson apologises for ‘badly handled investigations’ into Ballymurphy massacre

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised in the House of Commons for how the investigations into the Ballymurphy massacre were handled.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Johnson read out the names of each of the 10 Ballymurphy victims killed during violence in west Belfast in August 1971.

After reading the names, Mr Johnson proceeded to apologise “for how the investigations were handled” and for the pain the families suffered.

Sinn Fein has insisted Mr Johnson is adding to the hurt of the families by “continuing to deny them justice”.

Mr Johnson said: "On behalf of successive governments and to put on the record in this house I would like to say sorry to their families for how the investigations were handled and for the pain they have endured since their campaign began almost five decades ago,” said Boris Johnson.

"No apology can lessen their lasting pain I hope they take some comfort in the answers they have secured and in knowing that this has renewed the Government’s determination to ensure in future that other families can find answers with less distress and delay.”

The families of the Ballymurphy victims had received a letter from Boris Johnson last week, after the Prime Minister faced criticism for not having spoken in the House of Commons following the historic inquest verdict.

The Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan found that nine of the 10 had been killed by soldiers and that the use of lethal force was not justified.

The Ballymurphy families angrily rejected a letter of apology from Mr Johnson expressing his personal sorrow for the “terrible hurt that has been caused” by the deaths, following an apology by the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Later in his remarks in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson committed to introducing legislation to “address the legacy of the Troubles” within the current session of Parliament.

"We are committed to introduce legislation in this session to address the legacy of the troubles in Northern Ireland and to introducing a fair package for veterans to protect them, as I’ve said many times before, from unfair vexatious litigation when no new evidence has been brought forward,” added Mr Johnson.

Responding to the apology, the SDLP MP Claire Hanna told BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback: “I am glad the families have the opportunity to hear those words. I think it shouldn’t have taken so long.”

Simon Hoare, the Conservative MP who chairs the Northern Ireland Select Committee added: “It’s never going to bring back loved ones it’s never going to heal to the point of invisibility wounds and sadness, those are going to be as fresh today as they were 50 years ago. But I just hope there is a scintilla of comfort the victims' families can take from the words of the Prime Minister.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

One of the Ballymurphy victims, John Laverty, was the uncle of Mary Kate Quinn. Writing online, Ms Quinn said the “families were not informed” that Boris Johnson was making a statement in the House of Commons.

"Yet again, that was not an apology. Boris did not apologise for the killings of our loved ones.”

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said the families had made it “clear” to the Prime Minister what is required – and what had been delivered had been “half-hearted”.

"Boris Johnson could not even bring himself to acknowledge the fact that the civilians murdered in Ballymurphy were shot dead by British soldiers,” said Mr Maskey.

"They want to meet him and want him to listen to them and to apologise to them directly.

"His half-hearted apology to the Ballymurphy families today at Westminster will only have added to their hurt and trauma.”

The West Belfast MP added that Mr Johnson had also addressed the legislation to be considered by the government to bring to deal with legacy issues related to the Troubles.

It is understood to be proposed that all prosecutions prior to 1998 and related to the Troubles will, in future, be banned under a statute of limitations.

Mr Maskey said this would “deny justice” to many relatives of state murder victims, adding: "Boris Johnson needs to stop denying truth to the Ballymurphy families and all other families seeking access to truth and justice.”