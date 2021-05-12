Boris Johnson apology for Ballymurphy massacre branded ‘repugnant’ with calls for statement in Parliament

Neighbours and families of the 10 victims of the Ballymurphy killings gather on the Whiterock Road of the greater Ballymurphy area off west Belfast to thank the community for their support

An apology for the Ballymurphy massacre given by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a phone call with the first and deputy first ministers has been branded “repugnant”.

The apology, which was announced via a statement from a Downing Street spokesperson, said Mr Johnson had “apologised unreservedly” as part of a call with Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.

The statement added that Mr Johnson was sorry for “the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families”.

The comments come following a historic verdict in the Ballymurphy massacre inquest on Tuesday, in which the Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan concluded the ten people killed in August 1971 were “entirely innocent”.

Statements from the DUP and Sinn Fein issued on Wednesday afternoon following the call with the Prime Minister did not make reference to such an apology having been given during the conversation.

A statement from Sinn Fein simply stated: “Michelle O'Neill put it to Boris Johnson that he should apologise to the families of those killed in Ballymurphy by British state forces.”

The Downing Street statement has been criticised by some, with others calling for Boris Johnson to make the comments in the Houses of Parliament.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “Boris Johnson has a duty to apologise to the Ballymurphy families. Saying sorry to Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill is, frankly, ridiculous.”

The SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole described the statement of apology as “utterly repugnant”.

“In a previous, distant life I emailed countless routine statements and readouts from 'a Downing Street spokesperson',” he wrote on Twitter.

“The idea that this is an appropriate manner for a head of government to apologise for the state murdering 10 innocent citizens is utterly repugnant.”

The Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said the apology should be recognised as a “significant step forward”, but added that the “scope” of the apology needs to be “scrutinised”.

“While it is helpful that UKG [UK Government] is prepared to apologise in relation to #Ballymurphy, any apology needs to be made in Parliament tomorrow and crucially directed to the families. The scope of apology needs to be scrutinised to ensure it covers all aspects,” Mr Farry added.

Following the apology, several of the Ballymurphy families reacted angrily to the statement.

John Teggart, the son of Danny Teggart who was killed in Ballymurphy, described it as an “insult to the families” that the apology was not delivered directly to the families.

"The apology was to third parties, it wasn't to the Ballymurphy families," he told the BBC.

"It's not a public apology ... what kind of insult is it to families that he couldn't have the conversation with ourselves.”

The UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said: “Listening to BBC Radio Ulster and the reaction to the PM’s “apology” for Ballymurphy. I have no idea what Mr Johnson really said or thinks, but I am sorry Ballymurphy happened and acknowledge 50 years of hurt.”

The SDLP’s Claire Hanna said: “Boris Johnson needs to show the minimal level of grace & decency displayed by his predecessor David Cameron who at least made a public apology for Bloody Sunday, rather than this contemptible apparent ‘pass it on’ effort, which wasn’t even passed on.”

The Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is expected to make a statement in Parliament on Thursday following the findings of the inquest.