Boris Johnson breaks silence to criticise Windsor Framework

Boris Johnson has said he will find Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework “difficult to vote for” as he lays out his issues with the deal.

Speaking in Westminster at a conference, the former prime minister also said signing up to the Northern Ireland Protocol was something for which he takes “full responsibility” and that it was “all (his) fault.”

"I'm going to find it very difficult to vote for something like (the Windsor Framework) myself, because I believed we should've done something very different,” he said.

“No matter how much plaster came off the ceiling in Brussels.

"I hope that it will work and I also hope that if it doesn't work we will have the guts to employ that (Northern Ireland Protocol) Bill again, because I have no doubt at all that that is what brought the EU to negotiate seriously."

Johnson criticises Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland

He also claimed Mr Sunak’s deal was “a version of the solution that was being offered last year to Liz Truss when she was foreign secretary.”

"This is the EU graciously unbending to allow us to do what we want to do in our own country, not by our laws but by theirs,” he continued.

"We’ve got to hope that it works, and genuinely reduces frictions. We must be clear about what is going on here.

"You have to ask yourself the key question, who votes for people who decide these rules? Who decides how your pet dog can get to Northern Ireland or back?”

Mr Johnson’s criticismtisim of the deal comes as Downing Street has that some people are "misunderstanding" the Windsor Framework.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: "We understand there will be questions. Obviously there are some misunderstandings as to how the deal will work” and declined to expand on what those misunderstandings might be.

Elsewhere in his speech, the former Prime Minister said entering into the Northern Ireland Protocol was “purely to help the EU.”

“We agreed to help those goods entering Northern Ireland that would go on to Ireland. I thought those checks would not be onerous. This is all my fault. I take full responsibility,” he said.

"The EU did not like the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. They did not like it because it took away their control.

"They used the Northern Ireland problem as a way of keeping us where (the EU) wanted.”

The former Prime Minister also claimed ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel told him if he continued with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill it would be a “Shakespearian tragedy.”

Elsewhere in his speech Mr Johnson claimed that when he was forced out as prime minister, the Tories were "only a handful of points behind Labour in the polls.”

"I just want to point out purely for accuracy, when I stepped down we were only a handful of points behind the Labour Party at that moment. I'm just saying that,” he said.

Asked about his future plans, Boris Johnson said: "I think it very, very unlikely that I will need to do anything big in politics again."