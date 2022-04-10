Boris Johnson, Micheal Martin and other politicians mark 24 years since Good Friday Agreement

Politicians and other figures across the UK and Ireland have marked 24 years since the Good Friday Agreement was signed on Sunday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a “momentous moment for peace” that has “transformed Northern Ireland into the thriving and dynamic part of the UK we see today”.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described the historic signing of the agreement as a “reminder of the importance of what we can achieve with peace and prosperity”.

In the Republic of Ireland, Taoiseach Micheal Martin referenced the current conflict in Ukraine and described the "seismic milestone" the end to the Troubles brought about.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"There is a whole generation which has grown up without the everyday threat of violence in a society where tolerance, equality and mutual respect are now prioritised over division and conflict,” he added.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described peace here as “an example to the world”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Former deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said politics here must “keep moving forward” as she also called for all political leaders to “commit to going back into government immediately after the election” - a reference to the DUP’s demand progress is made on the Northern Ireland Protocol issue before an Executive can be formed.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Other leaders also marked the occasion, with the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood describing the signing of the document as a “victory for the peacemakers and an offer of hope to my generation”.

The agreement was signed on April 10, 1998, after intense negotiations between the UK government, the Irish government and Northern Ireland political parties and led to the establishment of the power sharing Stormont Assembly.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The two main political parties to the agreement were the Ulster Unionist Party UUP, led by David Trimble and the SDLP, led by John Hume.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The two leaders jointly won the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize following the signing of the agreement, which was also given public support following a referendum with 71.7% backing it in Northern Ireland and 94.4% in the Republic of Ireland.

Other parties involved in reaching agreement included Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and the Progressive Unionist Party.

The DUP did not support the agreement at the time and in recent months question marks have been raised about the future of the institutions, with tension among unionists over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Last month DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson raised the prospect of changing the agreement arguing that recent court proceedings revealed that Northern Ireland’s status as part of the UK is not protected.