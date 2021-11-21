Boris Johnson plan for NI to Scotland tunnel dead in the water

Plans for a tunnel connecting Northern Ireland with Scotland are set to be officially shelved, according to a government insider.

A source told the Sunday Telegraph Boris Johnson’s long-standing proposal will be formally ruled out when a feasibility report from Sir Peter Hendy is published in the coming week.

The review is set to rule out he proposal for a fixed-link connecting Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK for the foreseeable future.

A UK Government source told the newspaper: “Hendy has examined if this is affordable and practical and he concludes it would be technically very challenging at the moment.

“That’s not to say it won't become viable at some point in the future, but at the moment it would be very, very difficult and expensive.”

The Prime Minister has long held a dream to build a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland, first spelling out the idea three years ago.

However, figures in the UK Treasury have estimated the cost of such a plan at up to £33 billion, while other estimates have suggested around £15 billion.

Scottish Conservatives and the DUP are supportive of a link but the Scottish National Party and the SDLP are strongly opposed.

SDLP MLA Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon believes the project would waste funds that are needed elsewhere.

Former aide to the Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, described it in July as “the world’s most stupid tunnel”.

When asked about the plan back in September, Mr Johnson insisted it “it remains an ambition”, before adding it was “not the most immediate” priority.

It is understood that a bridge was ruled out by Sir Peter’s review first, amid concerns that the water in the North Channel of the Irish Sea is too deep to easily sink piles and piers - the “legs” of a bridge - into the seabed.

The proposed route would have crossed water that runs more than 1,000 ft deep in places, which would have required some of the largest support towers ever constructed.

One of the main issues with a bridge or tunnel connecting Northern Ireland to Scotland is Beaufort's Dyke, an area of the Irish Sea where it is believed more than one million tonnes of munitions from the two world wars were dumped by the War Office and its successor, the Ministry of Defence, up until the mid-1970s.

Strong gales across the body of water also raised the prospect that the bridge would frequently be forced to close.

It is thought Sir Peter’s recommendations for boosting connections across the Union are instead expected to focus instead on road and rail links to Wales and to Scotland.

Mr Johnson has insisted the review will be “wonderful news” for all parts of the UK.