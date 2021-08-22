Boris Johnson ‘serious’ on delivering tunnel or bridge linking Northern Ireland and Scotland, says former aide

What the bridge could look like.

A former aide of Boris Johnson has said the Prime Minister has “serious intent” on delivering a tunnel connecting Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Many believe Mr Johnson’s dream of building a structural link between the two countries is exactly that - a dream.

One of the potential routes could see a bridge or tunnel begin at Larne or Donaghadee and emerge at the beautiful Scottish village of Portpatrick in the Rhins of the Galloway region.

Scotland’s former Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said earlier this year the link could end up costing £33bn and predicted it would not happen in the Prime Minister’s lifetime.

Dominic Cummings described it as “the world’s most stupid tunnel to Ireland”.

However, Mr Johnson’s former communications director Guto Harri believes a ‘Boris Burrow’ or ‘Boris Bridge’ should not be dismissed entirely.

“He wants to maintain the union and he wants to persuade the rest of the world that we're still big players and can build big things - and what would be bigger than a tunnel under the Irish Sea, linking Scotland and Northern Ireland?” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s and Radio Scotland’s Boris’ Tunnel Vision.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Getty Images.

The practicalities of building any infrastructure across the North Channel presents its own problems.

Not only is the North Channel considered incredibly wild, the Beaufort's Dyke underwater trench contains radioactive waste and an estimated one million tonnes of dumped munitions from the two World Wars.

The Prime Minister has asked Sir Peter Hendy, the Network Rail chairman, to include the idea of an Irish Sea link in his major review of the UK’s road, rail and air infrastructure.

Scottish architect Professor Alan Dunlop has drawn up a design based on the 650-mile Norwegian Coastal highway, which will consist of a series of bridges and “floating tunnels”.

The floating tunnel would be connected and secured to the seabed by cables, and Professor Dunlop argues that would overcome any potential challenges.

Political opinion is split both in Northern Ireland Scotland.

Scottish Conservatives and the DUP are supportive of a link but the Scottish National Party and the SDLP are strongly opposed.

SDLP MLA Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon believes the project would waste funds that are needed elsewhere.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said a tunnel or bridge would have to be a UK-wide project.

“If you left it to the individual devolved administrations, nothing like this would ever be built, because their aims would never coincide,” he said.

“The Scottish Nationalists would have their priorities and we'll have ours and they'll tend to be local, because of course we'll be chasing after local votes.”