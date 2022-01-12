Boris Johnson should resign over Downing Street party, claims Doug Beattie – while Sammy Wilson says PM must ‘come clean’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over the Downing Street party as his “credibility is destroyed”, according to Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie.

Mr Beattie told the Nolan Show there is “no way out” for Mr Johnson and said the country needs a “strong credible Prime Minister” in the current times.

“If it is proven in that investigation, or he comes clean to say he did [attend], there is no way out. Either he admits it himself or the investigation has to find he was there,” said Mr Beattie.

"Whatever the outcome, his credibility, his integrity are all pretty much destroyed and he cannot lead a country in what is quite difficult times.”

The UUP leader made his remarks following comments by the DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who insisted Mr Johnson should “come clean” on his attendance at the Downing Street party when he faces the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The East Antrim MP said Boris Johnson should explain “what his involvement in it” is and “get the story killed”.

Mr Wilson told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme if the Prime Minister refuses to answer questions on the row during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions that he is “going to be in even greater trouble”.

The DUP MP also said his party colleague Jim Shannon was “genuine” when he broke down in the House of Commons on Tuesday when recounting the death of his mother-in-law.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson

Boris Johnson is to face MPs amid furious demands to come clean over his attendance at a reported "bring your own booze" party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister will make his first public appearance since the leak on Monday of an email from his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting Downing Street staff to the gathering in May 2020.

The disclosure triggered a new wave of public anger following the reports last year of parties in the run up to Christmas 2020, with Tory MPs openly warning Mr Johnson his position will be untenable if he has been shown to have lied.

Downing Street has refused to say if he was present at the May event, despite reports he and his fiancee (now wife), Carrie Symonds, were among around 30 people to attend at a time when such gatherings were banned.

The Prime Minister has said it is a matter for Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who is investigating a series of reported parties in Downing Street and elsewhere in Whitehall in the course of 2020 to determine what happened.

Mr Wilson said it would be “disastrous” for Mr Johnson if he refuses to clarify the situation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address to the nation, to provide an update on the booster vaccine COVID-19 programme at Downing Street, London, Britain December 12, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“Seeing the way in which the opposition are now capitalising on this if he does that it would be disastrous for himself and also for public confidence as well,” Mr Wilson said.

“He must know the full extent of what happened in Downing Street over the lockdown period.

“Rather than allow this kind of drip feed of information to come out... he should come clean and make it quite clear these things happened and they shouldn't have happened, what was his involvement in it and get the story killed so you don’t have every week some new revelation.

“People will then make a judgement as to whether or not, on the basis of that explanation and his honesty about this, what his future should be.

“But if he avoids that today – and I don’t think he can – he is going to be in even greater trouble.”

When asked if Mr Johnson should resign if either Sue Gray or the police find he was involved, Sammy Wilson added that it was “for himself and his own party to decide”.

“The Prime Minister was the one who made the rules, was telling people they had to abide by the rules, imposing penalties for those who didn’t abide by the rules and I think that does make his position much more difficult,” Mr Wilson added.

“At the end of the day it will be for himself and his own party to decide if his credibility is so shot that he cannot carry the job which he is meant to do. What has happened is distracting from the business of government.”

Yesterday’s urgent question on the matter was marked by an emotional intervention by the Strangford MP Jim Shannon who broke down in tears when telling fellow MPs how his mother-in-law had died alone with Covid during the pandemic.

Speaking about the incident, his colleague Mr Wilson added: “I think in that one moment he captured just how badly people feel about those who make the rules and encourage them to abide by the rules and then ignore them themselves. I think that is perhaps the most damaging thing for the Prime Minister.”