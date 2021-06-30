Boris Johnson urged by Ian Paisley to ‘seize moment’ and scrap NI Protocol following High Court ruling

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to “seize the moment” and “reverse the Northern Ireland Protocol” by the DUP MP Ian Paisley, as politicians react to a High Court ruling on Wednesday.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson only confirmed that the British Government will “study the ruling of the court in detail”, before adding that nothing will “affect the position of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom”.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question by the North Antrim MP, shortly after Mr Justice Colton ruled that the NI Protocol is lawful, but is in conflict with the Act of Union.

Mr Paisley said: “Prime Minister, you have a solid majority on your benches, have you the will to now finish this job?

“To reverse the mistakes of the Northern Ireland Protocol. To seize the moment and to defend the Union and to unilaterally fix once and for all and put Northern Ireland out of its commercial, social and political misery.”

Earlier, in response to a question by the Alliance MP Stephen Farry, the Prime Minister reiterated his demand that the EU “remove all the problems currently associated with their application of the protocol”.

The new DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson argued the decision by the High Court was “very politically significant”.

"It confirms the protocol damages our constitutional position in the UK contrary to the principle of consent and various agreements,” he tweeted.

"If not resolved, it will have potential consequences for the future stability of political institutions.”

Mr Justice Colton ruled the Protocol did not breach articles 1 and 42 of the 1998 legislation that enshrines the terms of the Good Friday peace agreement.

Those behind the judicial review, including the Northern Irish Peer, Baroness Hoey, already confirmed they intended to appeal the ruling before the judgement was made.

The TUV leader Jim Allister, who was also part of the legal bid, said the ruling confirmed the protocol is “dismantling the Union”. He also urged the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to "stop implementing the protocol”.

“The key finding in today’s court ruling that the protocol has repealed a key plank of the Acts of Union is a wake up call to every unionist,” he said.

“This outcome, at this first stage, underscores the necessity to step up the political battle against the protocol. No more north/southery while east/west is trashed. No more propping up the Belfast Agreement institutions while the protocol manoeuvres us out of the Union.

“The court’s ruling that contrary to the Prime Minister’s assertion Art 6 of the Act of Union is repealed, HMG [Her Majesty’s Government] must now reverse the ‘mistake’ of repeal, if the PM’s words mean anything.”

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken argued the court ruling “impacts on every region of the UK”.

"We acknowledge the findings of the Court. However, this is an issue of such magnitude that it needs to be appealed to a higher court,” he said.

“The fact that the Judge found that the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which includes the protocol, does conflict with the 1800 Act of Union in respect of free trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, should be a matter of grave concern for everyone.

“It has implications for all of us whether we are English, Scottish, Welsh or Northern Irish, who put the links of culture, family, business and trade first.”

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the protocol “limits the impact of Brexit” and welcomed the ruling. While Sinn Fein’s MLA Declan Kearney said it was “time to move on”.

"This is part of an international agreement, negotiated between the British government and the European Union. It is now also integral to British and European law. So, it’s long past time to end the continuous prevarication and honour the agreement that was made,” he added.