Boston College interviews to be played at leading loyalist Winston 'Winkie' Rea's conspiracy to murder trial

The forthcoming trial of a senior loyalist is to be played 17 hours of tape recordings of interviews he gave to an oral history project about the Troubles, a court heard yesterday.

Winston Churchill Rea is to stand trial on November 2 on 19 charges brought as a result of his interviews with Boston College researchers, involving both republican and loyalist paramilitaries.

Rea (69), of Springwell Road in Groomsport, Co Down, denies all the charges, which the Crown claims were committed on dates between 1973 and 1996.

Included in the charges faced by 'Winkie' Rea are conspiring to murder Catholic men John Devine in July 1989 and John O'Hara in April 1991.

Mr Devine (37) was shot in front of his teenage son in west Belfast.

Mr O'Hara, a 41-year-old taxi driver, was lured to his murder in the south of the city.

Rea has also been charged with conspiring with others to threaten to kill LVF leader Billy Wright in August 1996.

He has also pleaded not guilty to firearms and other terrorism-related charges, including conspiring to possess firearms secured from the Ulster Resistance paramilitary group on dates between November 1986 and October 1994.

The pensioner is further charged with encouraging the murder of "persons working in shops selling An Phoblacht in republican and nationalist areas" between November 1977 and October 1994

During a remote review hearing yesterday at Belfast Crown Court, sitting in the Royal Courts of Justice, senior prosecutor David McDowell QC told Mr Justice McAlinden that in advance of the trial both the Crown and defence had agreed a "substantial number of witnesses, in excess of 50" in the case.

He added that that left a further 19 witnesses who have not been agreed, but "a small number of those are likely to be substantial witnesses in the case".

Mr McDowell said one of those witnesses to give evidence in the case was the PSNI officer who "received the recordings from Boston College".

He told the court that the tape recordings would be played at the trial next month and that they "run to 17 hours in length".

Defence barrister Ian Turkington said one issue that the court would have to look at was the "mental health of the accused" and whether or not he was fit to stand trial.

He added that consideration would have to be given to whether or not Rea would be able to cope during the trial and for how long.

Mr Justice McAlinden said he would have a "very keen eye on proceedings to ensure that Mr Rea is able to fully participate in his trial process".

The defendant now has a new set of barristers representing him after his former lawyers dramatically came out of his case, citing "professional conflict issues".

In March this year, his then senior counsel Arthur Harvey QC told Belfast Crown Court: "I have an application on behalf of myself, my junior Mr Duffy and our instructing solicitors McConnell Kelly that we 'come off record' in this case.

"We were served with material by the prosecution. That material has given rise to a number of issues and those issues involve a professional conflict."

Stating that those "professional conflict issues were irreconcilable by our continued representations in this case", Mr Harvey said in that regard he was making the application to come out of the case.

He added: "We have spoken to the defendant about this matter.

Rea's trial had due been to start in April this year, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston College tapes are part of an oral history project about the Troubles, covering from the 1970s to the 1990s, when ceasefires were called.

More than 40 former gunmen and bombers gave interviews and personal accounts to college researchers working on the so-called Belfast Project.

It was intended their accounts would not be released without their permission or until after their deaths.

After a legal battle, the PSNI gained access to some of the tapes.