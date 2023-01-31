Botanic Gardens remain closed after man (18) stabbed multiple times

Police say suspect in stabbing in his early 20s

Belfast’s Botanic Gardens remain closed as police continue their investigations after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Monday.

The man was taken to hospital and police attended the scene of the serious assault at 4pm.

A police helicopter was circling over the area with officers closing all entrances of the park.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call just after 4pm following reports of a “serious assault” in the park.

NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an Emergency Crew to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Police received a report that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in each thigh and groin area.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

“The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and approximately 5’8 in height.”

Queen’s University Engagement confirmed no students or staff were involved in the incident.

“University staff are present and in ongoing contact with the police,” a tweet added.

Local councillors have strongly condemned the attack saying there is no place for knife crime on the streets of Belfast.

Green Party Councillor for the Botanic area, Áine Groogan, described the incident as “deeply concerning” particularly as it took place in the middle of a very busy and public park.

"My thoughts are with the victim and I hope he makes a full recovery from what has undoubtedly been a very traumatic and violent attack,” she added.

“I would urge anyone who was in and around Botanic Gardens this afternoon and who might have seen something, no matter how trivial it might of seemed at the time, to please get in touch with the PSNI or Crimestoppers urgently so they can piece together what has happened here & hopefully bring the perpetrator to justice.”

SDLP Botanic Councillor Gary McKeown has also condemned the attack.

He said: “There is no place for knife crime on our streets. Botanic Gardens is heavily used by dog walkers, commuters on bikes and families, and there’s a primary school right beside it, so a violent crime like this happening in broad daylight is sickening and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“I have been talking to the police and know a major operation was mounted following this incident, so would urge anyone with any information to please come forward.

"I hope the man who was stabbed makes a full recovery."

The PSNI investigation is underway and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of and who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1246 30/01/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.