Botanic Gardens reopens after teen stabbed multiple times

The sign at Botanic Gardens after it was temporarily closed following the stabbing of an 18-year-old male on Monday

On Monday at around 4pm, an 18-year-old male was stabbed in both thighs and the groin in the park. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The attacker has been described as in his early 20s and approximately 5ft8 in height, with police asking anyone who may have footage of the incident or witnessed it to contact them.

The popular area was closed until Tuesday afternoon while the PSNI carried out its investigation and concerns have been raised about the area’s safety.

Sinn Fein councillor John Gormley said it was “very worrying and concerning”.

“Obviously a knife attack at any time is a dreadful thing, but Botanic Gardens is heavily used by young people and families. There is a school nearby which means parents access it with their children. It’s a very busy area,” he said.

“I condemn this attack and wish the individual who was attacked well, and I would also encourage anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information to contact the PSNI.”

Mr Gormley added that he believes Belfast as a city “is relativity safe” but acknowledged such incidents can “heighten concerns”.

“Attacks like this are deeply worrying to people, we don’t want to see any knife crimes so it’s very worrying for this to happen in the afternoon in such a busy park,” he said.

Regarding potential further safety measures in Botanic Gardens, Mr Gormley said “the situation will be kept under review by the PSNI and Belfast City Council”.

“The safety of our citizens is paramount, so I expect the PSNI and council in terms of its management of the parks to take stock of the situation, but I hope their conclusion will be that our parks are safe.”

Green Party councillor Aine Groogan said while the stabbing is “incredibly worrying”, it shouldn’t be “blown out proportion” in terms of safety concerns.

“It’s incredibly worrying and you can understand why people are worried, but very little is known at the minute. I don’t think we should blow it out of proportion, but it doesn’t take away how serious the situation is and how scary it must have been for those involved,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s wise to build up any fear-mongering about it. It’s not helpful or healthy. We just have to let the police investigation take its course.”

The park is near Queen’s University and the Ulster Museum, with QUB confirming none of its staff or students were the victim.

The PSNI said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the serious assault and who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1246 30/01/23.”