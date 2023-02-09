Botanic Gardens set to get £588k scientific research site

Belfast City Council (BCC) is to set up a £588,000 EU-funded scientific research site in Botanic Gardens.

The research garden will be used by Queen’s University researchers to measure the effects and transmission of contaminants in food and plant matter.

In partnership with four other EU cities, the ‘UPSURGE Project’ was approved by a BCC committee back in August 2020 and relates to a site in Botanic Gardens close to Queen’s University’s Physical Education Centre (PEC).

According to briefing documents prepared for members of BCC’s climate and resilience committee: “Belfast is developing the area into a demonstrator site to test different nature-based solutions and support learning on how adaptive practices and management of green spaces in the city can support pollution alleviation, citizen health and climate resilience.

“Residents of Belfast will benefit from environmental and scientific testing and learning, where soil enhancement, food production and testing can be undertaken, with the outcome being to increase learning and resilience across the city.

“The project will help deliver on the Belfast Resilience Strategy which aims to transition the city to an inclusive, net-zero emissions, climate resilient economy in a generation.”

It is expected that the first preparatory phase of the project will go on site later this month or in March.

The QUB research plots will begin “in-ground planting” of a number of vegetables and plants “to measure the transmission of contaminates to potential food and plant matter”.

A QUB research fellow is to manage the development and monitoring for the scheme.

“Information will then be disseminated within the overall EU project and be shared with local relevant partners, to enhance further development of urban agriculture,” council officials said.

“Additional testing will also be undertaken to measure pollen contaminates and biodiversity, utilising the installation of a number of beehives in secure locations on the site.

“A European analysis, managed by ‘Beeodiversity’, will be carried out, with local beekeepers being trained to monitor and gather samples from the hives. It would be hoped that a social enterprise element may be developed form this, as well as other growing elements of the site.”

Project costs of €115,800 include €22,000 for the development of satellite sites across the city and infrastructure costs of € 346,800. Staff costs are budgeted at €122,500, making a the total funding €660,375 (£586,367).