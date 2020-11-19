Botched: ATM raid gang flees empty-handed in Co Fermanagh

Raid: The scene of an attempted ATM theft at a filling station on the Enniskillen Road in Irvinestown

An attempted raid on a Co Fermanagh cash machine has been branded an attack on the community.

A masked gang tried to take the ATM from a filling station on the main Enniskillen to Irvinestown road.

The thieves were seen in the vicinity at around 12.45am and were still present at 2am when a monitoring company reported their presence to the police.

The gang is suspected of forcing entry to the rear of the filling station where the ATM was housed and attempting to remove cash from the machine.

However, their attempts were botched and no money was taken.

Local DUP councillor Deborah Erskine said the attempted heist was a shock and ordeal for the owners of the filling station.

She said: "Thefts or attempted thefts of this nature haven't happened in this area for quite a while so this has come as a shock to the owners of this business and the community in general.

"I think this year businesses have suffered quite a lot as a result of the pandemic and this, happening to a local business who are well regarded by the whole community, is just wrong.

"This attack shows the complete disregard these people have for the whole community, who are very annoyed that this has happened."

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who captured dashcam footage. Anyone with information should call detectives on 101.