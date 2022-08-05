Bottle smashed over police officer’s head during violent incident in Dungannon

Two police officers were taken to hospital after a man smashed a bottle over one of their heads and threw metal garden furniture at them in Dungannon.

The incident occurred around 12.10am on Friday morning and one male was arrested.

It was reported that a man made off from police while two officers attempted to engage with him while on patrol in the Ballygawley Road area of the Co Tyrone town.

Officers chased and caught up with the man and while they attempted to arrest him, he threw metal garden furniture at both officers and smashed a glass bottle over one of their heads.

The officers both attended hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

“As a result of this incident, the number of police on the ground in the district was reduced and it is important to note the impact this can have on our capacity regarding service delivery.

“However, this does not prevent or deter our officers continuing to work every day to keep people safe.

“Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 19 of 05/08/22."

Alternatively, reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org