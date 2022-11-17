Boundary Commission scraps proposals to move Dungannon and Downpatrick to new parliamentary constituencies

The creation of a new parliamentary constituency called Strangford and Quoile will also not go ahead, under new revised plans for a constituency shake-up

The Boundary Commission has reversed its plans to move Dungannon and Downpatrick to neighbouring parliamentary constituencies under new revised proposals.

Moves to create a new constituency called Strangford and Quoile have also been scrapped, but plans for a new Belfast South and Mid Down constituency remain.

Following the publication of its initial proposals to alter Northern Ireland's parliamentary constituencies in October of last year, the Boundary Commission published its revised proposals today.

The revised plans come after the Commission took into account representations from political parties and others following the publication of its initial plans.

Under the rules for the 2023 Review of Parliamentary Constituency Boundaries, each constituency must have an electorate of between 69,724 and 77,062, reflecting changes in the number of registered voters. As things stand, 11 of 18 current constituencies fall outside this range.

Read more A close look at Stormont parties’ proposals for new parliamentary boundaries in Northern Ireland

The original proposals fully aligned 54 of the 56 local government wards so they were wholly within a single constituency, but, under the revised plans, 48 wards will be fully aligned.

Compared to the initial proposals, eight constituency boundaries have been revised: Fermanagh and South Tyrone; Foyle; Lagan Valley; Mid Ulster; South Down: Strangford; Upper Bann; and West Tyrone.

Moves to create a new constituency, Strangford and Quoile, have been binned. This is because the wards which make up Downpatrick (Cathedral, Knocknashinna, Lecale, Quoile and Strangford) will now remain South Down, instead of moving to the current Strangford constituency.

The Commission said: “In considering whether revisions of their initial proposals were appropriate now that their consideration was informed by representations received, commissioners also reflected on their stated approach, including avoiding undue disruption to existing constituency boundaries, whether a constituency contains detached parts, the availability of direct transport access and aligning split wards within a single constituency, where appropriate.”

In the initial proposals, the wards which make up Dungannon (Ballysaggart, Killymeal, Moygashel and Mullaghmore) were transferred to Mid Ulster, but under the new plans they will remain in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“Commissioners determined that they had been more fully informed regarding the factors of local ties and inconvenience (such as access to public services, business and retail links) in this locality, as well as special geographical considerations, such as size, shape and accessibility,” the Commission said.

Despite being opposed by some political parties, the Commission's initial proposal to transfer the ward of Eglinton from the Foyle constituency to East Londonderry remains in place.

“Commissioners noted the complex interdependencies and knock-on effects of delineation, in which no constituency can be addressed in isolation,” the Commission said.

“That being so, the Commission determined that the transfer of the ward of Eglinton from Foyle constituency to East Londonderry presented the most satisfactory resolution of the totality of issues arising in each constituency.

“Having conducted the balancing exercise, the commissioners therefore decided not to make any revision to the Initial Proposals in respect of the constituency of East Londonderry.

“In particular, the judgement to be made in this locality must address the need to meet the statutory electorate range in all constituencies, in the context of special geographical considerations (such as the coastline, built-up areas and the location of mountain ranges).

“In line with their stated approach, the commissioners were also mindful of undue disruption to existing constituency boundaries. Having taken into consideration representations received, the commissioners determined that the most satisfactory resolution of the totality of issues arising in each constituency remained that found in the initial proposals.”

Now a third consultation stage on the plans will take place, lasting four weeks. Written representations must be received by the Commission by December 15 and can be submitted using by online portal, by email, or by post.

The Commission will then submit its final recommendations to the speaker of the House of Commons by July 1, 2023. The changes will be made into law by November 1, however they will not come into practical effect until the dissolution of Parliament and a general election is held.

Commenting on the publication of the revised proposals, deputy chairman of the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland, Mr Justice Michael Humphreys, said: “Following two previous periods of consultation, the Commission has considered the representations made to it, and revised its initial proposals.

“The Commission is grateful to all those who made representations during the initial and secondary consultation periods. We encourage everyone with an interest to consider the revised proposals and share their views, whether to support the proposals, or to suggest alternatives which also take into account the requirements of the legislation.”

For more details on the revised proposals and the third consultation stage, visit the Boundary Commission's website.