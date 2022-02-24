Bow Street Mall incident: Suspect ‘had over 20 other weapons at home’, court told

Officers respond to the incident at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn on Tuesday

A man who pulled a firearm on police in a Co Antrim shopping centre was later found to have over 20 weapons in his home along with a further rifle and handgun in a rucksack, a court has heard.

Gregory Gordon Aaron Wallace (50), with an address at Howard Place in Lisburn, is lucky to be alive according to District Judge Chris Holmes, who praised the calm actions of police in dealing with the “terrifying” incident so calmly.

Wallace faces 10 charges including possession of firearms and possession of two knives.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, using a firearm to resist arrest and the theft of a bottle of Southern Comfort from Tesco.

At Lisburn Magistrates Court, where he was denied bail, it was heard that police were called to Bow Street Mall in Lisburn city centre at 2.45pm on Tuesday and told that a man had come out of the toilets without a top on.

When confronted by staff about his state of undress, he became abusive and said, “you don’t know who I am, I’ll get you done”.

The man then turned his back on the staff who noticed he was armed with what appeared to be a knife and a firearm concealed in his trouser waistband. He then went over to a nearby Costa Coffee and staff rang the police.

Officers and a police dog responded and located the man in the coffee shop, where he was speaking to a member of the public.

The prosecution said: “Police armed response approached and arrested the defendant who was heavily intoxicated.

“Body-worn footage shows the defendant standing with his right hand behind his back and under his jacket as though he was holding something in his waistband and approaching police.

“The defendant then produced a handgun from his waistband and was brought to the ground by armed response officers, who believed members of the public were in immediate danger.”

Wallace claimed to be a soldier saying that “Covid-19 was his enemy and he was prepared to die”.

While handcuffed, he asked police to shoot him. Officers removed a knife that he was carrying and the handgun was found to be a loaded airsoft-pistol.

He had a sports bag containing a further handgun and a rifle-type weapon along with a smoke grenade and a bottle of Southern Comfort that had a security tag still attached, along with other food items. Wallace was taken to the Ulster Hospital where another knife was discovered in his jacket.

Searches of his home uncovered a further 20 weapons, which were seized. Among the arsenal were five handguns, 12 assault rifles and one further weapon.

The firearms have been sent away to be examined and are suspected of being airsoft or replica weapons.

After being transferred to police custody the defendant claimed to have been drunk, having consumed alcohol before leaving the house and further drank the bottle of Southern Comfort and said he had taken a double dose of his medication.

He claimed the weapons were for airsoft and that the knife was for “his own protection”, claiming he had received a threat and that the second knife was for “opening things”.

Wallace claims he cannot remember anything that happened in Costa, doesn’t remember being topless, but did recall speaking to a member of the public about Covid.

Wallace’s defence solicitor said they were instructed to apply for bail and asked for a psychiatric assessment to be carried out, adding that his client had an “annus horribilis”, pointing to the recent deaths of several members of his family.

Accepting that there are “other parts of the world” where his client “may well have been shot”, District Judge Holmes said: “I will say this immediately, and I want this to be clear, I am amazed at the professionalism of the police officers in this case.”

The judge added that it was “obvious there is a significant background here and it is possible he is at more risk to himself than anyone else, but the people in that shop must have been absolutely terrified. It’s like something from an American movie, an armed man, topless… it doesn’t bear thinking about. He’s very lucky he’s not dead.”

Bail was refused and the case adjourned for four weeks.