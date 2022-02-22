Bow Street Mall Lisburn: Man arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm

A 50-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm in a public place in Lisburn following reports to police.

It’s after the Bow Street Mall was closed for a period an incident shortly before 3pm on Tuesday. It has since reopened after armed police were called to the scene.

Officers arrested the man who helped them with their enquiries while in police custody.

Police later thanked the public for their understanding and help while officers dealt with the incident.

SDLP Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney has said the incident was frightening for shoppers and staff.

Mr Catney said: “Nobody should be subjected to this while doing their job or going about their day.

“I’d like to commend the efforts of police in bringing this incident to a close without any injuries and I’d ask anyone with any relevant information to come forward and help police with their investigation.”