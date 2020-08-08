Bowling alley closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Lisburn Bowl closed at noon on Saturday ahead of undertaking a deep clean and Covid-19 testing for staff.

A Co Antrim bowling alley has closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Lisburn Bowl is the latest business in Northern Ireland to take the precautionary step following a positive test result involving a worker.

Last week a number of businesses in Newcastle, Co Down, closed after staff were confirmed to have been infected.

Lisburn Bowl announced on its Facebook page on Saturday that it would close at noon to undertake a deep clean and allow for staff to be tested.

“Due to confirmation of a local Covid-19 positive test from a member of staff at Lisburn Bowl, we are taking additional precautionary measures and will close today at noon to enable further deep cleaning to be completed,” they said.

“All staff will be tested. Deep cleaning fogging is taking place.

“We will continue our cleaning regime during normal closure and reopening times. We hope to reopen Monday, August 10th, at 10am but that may change.”

Meanwhile the Apprentice Boys have staged one of their annual parades in Londonderry with just 30 representatives due to social distancing rules.

Traditionally thousands attend the event which marks the end of the siege of the city in 1689.

The daily coronavirus figures published by the Department of Health have seen a rise in transmissions over the last week.

On Friday they recorded 15 new cases bringing the total in the region to 6,064.

The R number in Northern Ireland has been estimated to be between 0.8 and 1.8.

Chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young has urged continued vigilance.