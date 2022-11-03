Boxer Wayne McCullough shares his frustrations after Irish passport application rejected

Former professional boxer Wayne McCullough has shared his frustrations after his Irish passport application was rejected.

The Olympic silver medallist took to social media to tweet his annoyance after his application was turned down because the “Dublin passport office couldn’t contact one of (his) witnesses” to prove his identity.

In order to apply for an Irish passport, first-time applicants are required to fill in an Identity Verification Form which requires a witness to confirm identity.

Witnesses must be in a certain employment sector, with roles such as a member of the gardaí, school teachers and dentists considered viable.

If a witness cannot be contacted, the application will be rejected and in some incidents, such as in McCullough’s case, applications must be re-started.

The Irish boxer, who was born in Belfast, shared his frustrations after the Irish Foreign Ministry tweeted their passport service had issued their one millionth passport of 2022 on Tuesday.

“Congrats to all who got their passport, sadly I wasn’t one of them” said the boxer, who retired from the sport in 2008 and now lives in Las Vegas.

“I applied in January, but the Dublin passport office couldn’t contact my witness to prove it’s me, so they cancelled my [application] and I’ve to start all over.

“[Obviously] the supporting documents I provided to them wasn’t enough” he said.

His continued to say he believes his Las Vegas residency may be an issue, adding he finds it difficult to contact the Irish passport office because his notary is closed when the passport office operates.

Earlier this year, a Freedom of Information request from the Irish Times revealed more Irish passports than UK documents were issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, according to official passport figures from 2020.

Statistics compiled by the Henley Passport Index from this summer also stated those who hold an Irish passport are in possession of the “sixth most powerful passport in the world.”