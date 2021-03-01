Boy (11) victim of north Belfast sectarian attack as police seek woman who came to his aid

An 11-year-old boy was kicked in the face and suffered a leg injury in a sectarian attack in north Belfast, police said.

Police have appealed for a woman who came to the boy's aid to contact investigating officers.

The boy had been walking home in the Oldpark Road area at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Police said he was followed by a group of six or seven youths, one of whom directed sectarian abuse at him, before setting upon him and kicking him in the face.

The assailant is described as having dark black hair with a long fringe, and was wearing black trainers.

The other youths then joined in the attack, resulting in the victim sustaining a leg injury.

Police said they were particularly keen to hear from a woman who drove past the assault when it was taking place, and stopped to give assistance before putting the injured party into her car and taking him home.

Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who has information that could assist police with their enquiries, is asked to contact detectives at Tennent Street, or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 2021022801409, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/