Boy (13) charged over assault incident at north Belfast KFC which left teenage victim hospitalised

The victim was in a KFC restaurant when the attack took place. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

A 13-year-old teenager has been charged in connection with an incident at a fast food restaurant at Brougham Street in north Belfast earlier this month.

The boy has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday August 12.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

On July 3, a 13-year-old boy was hospitalised with facial injuries as a result of the incident.

The victim was in a KFC restaurant when the attack took place.

It was reported that after being surrounded inside the premises by a number of youths who asked them where they were from and what religion they were, the young victim was then kicked and punched.