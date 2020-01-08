Boy, 13, charged over school stabbing

A Year 10 student was injured in an incident at Larne Grammar School.

The boy will appear at Ballymena Youth Court on January 22 (Niall Carson/PA)

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in relation to the stabbing of a fellow pupil.

A Year 10 pupil was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries following an incident at Larne Grammar School on Tuesday.

The teenager has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Youth Court on January 22.