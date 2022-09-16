Boy (14) cautioned after laser beam pointed at police helicopter

A 14-year old boy has been cautioned by police after a laser beam was pointed at a police helicopter.

Police said the incident occurred in Ballyclare Street, north Belfast on Thursday evening and added while no one was injured as a result, “it was extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour.”

A police spokesperson said ““Not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

"Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to loss of life.”

“Be mindful of the impact of such actions, and be prepared to face the consequences.”

Laser beams or laser pens/pointers are small devices which carry strong forces of light which when pointed can travel large distances, sometimes miles.

According to Laser Pointer Safety group, pointing the beam at or near aircraft, including planes, helicopters or drones could “blind the operator or damage the operator’s camera.”

In 2017, the UK government launched a call for evidence into the regulation of laser pointers, in order to address serious public safety concerns.