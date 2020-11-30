Boy (14) suffers serious facial injuries in 'extremely vicious' Randalstown attack

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious facial injuries in an attack in Randalstown.

Police described the incident as "extremely vicious".

Police said two male youths, aged 14 and 17, were assaulted by a number of unknown men in the Neillsbrook Park area at 9.30pm on Saturday.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious facial injuries. The 17-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Detectives are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

Dunsilly Councillor Glenn Finlay condemned those behind the attack.

“My thoughts are with the victims of this assault and I hope they make a full recovery,” said Councillor Finlay.

“There is absolutely no excuses for assaults or people attempting to take matters into their on hands. Whilst police are still working to establish the circumstances behind this attack, rumours and whispers on social media do not help the situation. It is the job of the PSNI to police our streets, nobody else.

“I urge anyone who witnessed this assault or with information on the group of men behind it, to contact police with it immediately.”

Detective Inspector Boyd added: "This was an extremely vicious attack with one of the youths sustaining very serious injuries.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault on the two youths or who saw a group of men going about the town to contact detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1574 28/11/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"