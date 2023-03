An altercation between a group of youths took place at the junction of Limestone Road with Hallidays Road. Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a blade or point in a public place.

The charge relates to an altercation with a group of youths at the junction of Limestone Road with Hallidays Road in north Belfast on Tuesday September 10.

The boy is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday October 11.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.