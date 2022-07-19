Boy (17) charged with 23 driving offences after Rathfriland crash with police vehicle

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 23 motoring related offences after a crash involving a police vehicle on Monday.

The charges include four counts of dangerous driving, four counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

It’s after an incident on the Drumlough Road area of Rathfriland, Co Down.

The male is due to appear at Newry Youth Court on Friday 5th August.