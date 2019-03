Police said the boy has been found.

A three-year-old boy who went missing in Cookstown has been found.

The boy was last seen in Stewart Avenue of Cookstown at around 3.30pm on Friday sparking a major alert.

However, just before 4.30, police said he had been found.

Officers thanked the public for their help in the search.

